Best recipe for Italian Caponata

Published 7:45 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

By Staff reports

From Robert St. John

Caponata

In the trattorias and osterias on the western coast of Sicily the day’s fresh, raw seafood catch is often displayed on ice in the dining room. One picks their specific fish and the server takes to back to the kitchen where it is prepared. There is usually an antipasta display and several vegetable courses served buffet style. Caponata is often among the offerings. Everyone prepares caponata differently. This preparation was inspired by my friend Annagloria, who is a native of Florence, but a lover of all things Sicilian.

1 each              Red bell pepper, large diced
1 each              Yellow bell pepper, large diced
1 each              Large red onion, large diced
1 rib                 Celery, sliced
¼ cup              Green olives, rough chopped
2 TB                Capers
¼ cup              Pine nuts
¼ cup              Raisins
½ cup              Extra virgin olive oil
½ cup              Red wine vinegar
1 TB                Sugar
1 each              28 oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand, with juice
1 tsp                Kosher salt
½ tsp               Fresh ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375.

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Transfer to a large roasting pan and cook for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

