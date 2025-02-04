Best recipe for Italian Caponata Published 7:45 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

From Robert St. John

Caponata

In the trattorias and osterias on the western coast of Sicily the day’s fresh, raw seafood catch is often displayed on ice in the dining room. One picks their specific fish and the server takes to back to the kitchen where it is prepared. There is usually an antipasta display and several vegetable courses served buffet style. Caponata is often among the offerings. Everyone prepares caponata differently. This preparation was inspired by my friend Annagloria, who is a native of Florence, but a lover of all things Sicilian.

1 each Red bell pepper, large diced

1 each Yellow bell pepper, large diced

1 each Large red onion, large diced

1 rib Celery, sliced

¼ cup Green olives, rough chopped

2 TB Capers

¼ cup Pine nuts

¼ cup Raisins

½ cup Extra virgin olive oil

½ cup Red wine vinegar

1 TB Sugar

1 each 28 oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand, with juice

1 tsp Kosher salt

½ tsp Fresh ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375.

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Transfer to a large roasting pan and cook for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Serve immediately.