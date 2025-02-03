Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 3 Published 12:28 am Monday, February 3, 2025

One game on the Monday college basketball schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 75, Iowa State 73

Kansas 75, Iowa State 73 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 1.9 points

Kansas by 1.9 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

