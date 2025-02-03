Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 4:32 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:01 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 25 different games.

Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

In 25 of the 51 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 51 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have given up 139 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 51 Games 1 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

id: