Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 4:32 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:01 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 25 different games.
  • Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
  • In 25 of the 51 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 51 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have given up 139 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
51 Games 1
32 Points 0
17 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

