Philodendron varieties add inspiration to indoor space Published 8:08 am Monday, February 3, 2025

1 of 2

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Philodendrons are indoor plants that seem to tell their own story with unique colors, textures and shapes. I recently felt inspired by varieties that made me imagine how they could enhance different spaces in my home and garden.

While recently visiting a local nursery, I saw gorgeous selections of philodendrons. I want to describe some of my favorites and why they stood out to me.

Email newsletter signup

The Black Cardinal is nothing short of stunning. Its glossy leaves — a deep burgundy that almost appears black — immediately caught my eye. New foliage emerges in a vivid maroon, adding a dramatic contrast to the mature, darker leaves.

This plant grows just 2 to 3 feet tall and wide. This compact size makes it perfect for creating a bold statement in smaller spaces. Because it is a non-climbing variety, it maintains a tidy, upright habit without needing a trellis or support.

Black Cardinal thrives in bright, indirect light yet is forgiving enough to adapt to low-light areas. This slow-growing beauty practically takes care of itself while adding a rich, moody elegance to any room.

Birkin philodendron looks like a living work of art, bringing sophistication and charm to the room.

Its leaves are a deep, lush green, but what sets them apart are the creamy-white pinstripes that look almost painted on. As the plant matures, these stripes intensify, creating a striking contrast that I find absolutely stunning.

The Birkin philodendron grows up to 3 feet tall indoors with a bushy, full form. This makes it a showpiece in any corner of the house. It thrives in bright, indirect light, which helps enhance its variegation.

If you’re dreaming of a lush, tropical vibe, the Xanadu philodendron delivers. This plant is all about texture, with its deeply lobed, glossy green leaves that give it a sculptural, almost architectural quality.

Xanadu is larger than Birkin and Black Cardinal philodendron, reaching 2 to 4 feet tall and spreading 3 to 5 feet wide. This size makes it a fantastic choice for filling out a space with greenery. Whether displayed indoors or planted outdoors in a warmer climate, the Xanadu has a way of commanding attention.

This philodendron loves bright, indirect light. There’s something undeniably inviting about its tropical appearance, as it has the ability to transform a space into a green oasis.

Each of these philodendrons prefer well-draining soil and moderate humidity which allows foliage to stay vibrant and lush.

Although they thrive indoors, philodendrons can be moved outside during the warmer months of spring, summer and fall to enhance areas in the landscape.