Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 4 Published 12:48 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

Tuesday’s game that pits the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC) against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 SEC) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-76 in favor of Ole Miss. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 155.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -2.5

Ole Miss -2.5 Point total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -146, Kentucky +122

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 79, Kentucky 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-2.5)

Ole Miss (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)

Ole Miss has gone 13-9-0 against the spread, while Kentucky’s ATS record this season is 10-11-0. The Rebels are 9-13-0 and the Wildcats are 12-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 164.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 games, Ole Miss is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Kentucky has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 10 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 67th in college basketball) and have a +221 scoring differential overall.

Ole Miss loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 30.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 274th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.3 per contest.

Ole Miss makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (131st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.8%.

The Rebels rank 95th in college basketball by averaging 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 46th in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.9 per game (eighth in college basketball action) while forcing 15 (11th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game, with a +225 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.2 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 76.5 per contest (304th in college basketball).

Kentucky pulls down 36.2 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 32.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Kentucky connects on 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.2 (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.6.

Kentucky and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 10.1 per game (68th in college basketball) and force 9.8 (327th in college basketball).

