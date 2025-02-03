NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 4
Published 9:26 pm Monday, February 3, 2025
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to watch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests.
Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 4
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -3.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: