NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 4 Published 9:26 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to watch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 4

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA

NBCS-PH+ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and MSG

TSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers -1.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and SCHN

YES and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -3.5

Heat -3.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN

CHSN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers -7.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.0 total projected points)

Over (221.0 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

