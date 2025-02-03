NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Spurs Picks for February 3 Published 5:39 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (33-16) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSW.

Hoping to gain an edge on Monday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Victor Wembanyama Over 24.5 PTS

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 points in the 2024-25 season, 0.1 more than Monday’s prop total.

Wembanyama is 20-for-39 at going over his points prop this season.

The 15th-ranked scoring NBA team (112.6 points per game) is San Antonio, while Memphis ranks 23rd in the league defensively (115.7 conceded per game).

San Antonio has put together a 13-2 record when it scores more than 115.7 points.

Bet on Victor Wembanyama Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)

Against the spread, Memphis is 32-17-0 this year.

Against the spread, San Antonio is 22-24-0 this season.

The Grizzlies’ ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 19-11.

The Spurs are 12-15 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 239.5 combined points in 22 of 49 games this season.

The Spurs have played 12 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 239.5 points.

Memphis has had an average of 234.3 points in its games this season, 5.2 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average over/under for San Antonio’s contests this season is 225, 14.5 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies score the most points in the NBA this season, while the Spurs’ offense puts up the 27th-most.

The Spurs have surrendered the fifth-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 24th-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-145)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 32 times and won 25, or 78.1%, of those games.

The Spurs have been victorious in 10, or 32.3%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won 21 of its 27 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

This year, San Antonio has won six of 22 games when listed as at least +120 or better on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: