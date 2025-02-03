How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3 Published 12:48 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Ranked squads are on Monday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: