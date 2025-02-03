How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3

Published 12:48 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 3

Ranked squads are on Monday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 NC State Wolfpack

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live - February 3

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live – February 3

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - February 2

How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream – February 2

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 2

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow