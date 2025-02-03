How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3 Published 3:54 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (33-16) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) on February 3, 2025 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Spurs’ opponents have made.

In games Memphis shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 28-8 overall.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 123.4 points per game the Grizzlies record are 9.7 more points than the Spurs allow (113.7).

Memphis is 31-7 when scoring more than 113.7 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

San Antonio has compiled an 18-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Spurs put up an average of 112.6 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 115.7 the Grizzlies allow.

San Antonio has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 115.7 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are putting up 0.7 more points per game (123.7) than they are when playing on the road (123).

Memphis cedes 111.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Grizzlies are draining 0.3 more treys per game (14.2) than in away games (13.9). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (37.3%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (114.6 per game) than away (109.9). But they are also allowing more at home (115.3) than away (111.8).

At home San Antonio is conceding 115.3 points per game, 3.5 more than it is away (111.8).

At home the Spurs are picking up 29.6 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (27.8).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Ja Morant Out Shoulder

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Wembanyama Questionable Illness

