How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3
Published 3:54 am Monday, February 3, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (33-16) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) on February 3, 2025 at FedExForum.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Spurs’ opponents have made.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 28-8 overall.
- The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 123.4 points per game the Grizzlies record are 9.7 more points than the Spurs allow (113.7).
- Memphis is 31-7 when scoring more than 113.7 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- San Antonio has compiled an 18-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Spurs put up an average of 112.6 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 115.7 the Grizzlies allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 115.7 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are putting up 0.7 more points per game (123.7) than they are when playing on the road (123).
- Memphis cedes 111.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.9 when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Grizzlies are draining 0.3 more treys per game (14.2) than in away games (13.9). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (37.3%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (114.6 per game) than away (109.9). But they are also allowing more at home (115.3) than away (111.8).
- At home San Antonio is conceding 115.3 points per game, 3.5 more than it is away (111.8).
- At home the Spurs are picking up 29.6 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (27.8).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Shoulder
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Wembanyama
|Questionable
|Illness