How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3 Published 8:43 am Monday, February 3, 2025

AAC squads are on Monday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the North Texas Mean Green taking on the UAB Blazers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Mean Green at UAB Blazers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: