Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 4:32 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus is -17, in 17:17 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.
  • Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
  • In 50 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
  • The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
50 Games 1
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow