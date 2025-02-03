Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 4:32 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus is -17, in 17:17 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).

In 50 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 50 Games 1 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

