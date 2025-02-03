Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 3 Published 7:19 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (33-16) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) after winning five home games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 122 – Spurs 111

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-10.9)

Grizzlies (-10.9) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.7

The Grizzlies sport a 32-17-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 22-24-0 mark from the Spurs.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (47.6%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the point total 67.3% of the time this season (33 out of 49). That’s more often than San Antonio and its opponents have (26 out of 46).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 25-7, while the Spurs are 10-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been led by their offense, as they rank best in the NBA by putting up 123.4 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (115.7 per contest).

Memphis is allowing 42.9 rebounds per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by averaging 47.7 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 29.6 per game (second-best in NBA).

Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.5 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by committing 15.9 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are making 14 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They have a 37.2% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Spurs Performance Insights

With 112.6 points scored per game and 113.7 points conceded, the Spurs are 15th in the NBA on offense and 18th defensively.

On the glass, San Antonio is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.6 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.8 per game).

The Spurs are seventh in the league in assists (28.8 per game) in 2024-25.

San Antonio is 15th in the league in turnovers per game (13.8) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

In 2024-25, the Spurs are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (14 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: