Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 4:32 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators face off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 18:46 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
  • He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (50 opportunities).
  • In 51 games played this season, he has put up 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +8, the team is 13th in the league.
  • The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
51 Games 1
49 Points 0
18 Goals 0
31 Assists 0

