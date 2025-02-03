College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 3 Published 4:47 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday’s college basketball lineup in the AAC features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the UAB Blazers. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: North Texas +1.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at UAB Blazers

North Texas Mean Green at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -1.5

UAB -1.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 3

February 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: