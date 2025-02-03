Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3

Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3

When the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Tim Stutzle will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Senators Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 51 18 31 49
Jonathan Marchessault 51 15 24 39
Roman Josi 47 9 26 35
Steven Stamkos 51 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 48 14 15 29
Senators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Tim Stützle 52 17 35 52
Drake Batherson 52 15 28 43
Brady Tkachuk 52 20 19 39
Claude Giroux 52 10 25 35
Jake Sanderson 51 4 30 34

Predators vs. Senators Stat Comparison

  • The Predators offense’s 133 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
  • Nashville is ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 164 (3.2 per game).
  • The Predators’ 21.09% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Senators have the NHL’s 22nd-ranked scoring offense (147 total goals, 2.8 per game).
  • Ottawa has allowed 2.7 goals per game, and 139 total, the sixth-fewest among all league teams.
  • The Senators have the NHL’s ninth-best power-play conversion rate of 23.26%.

