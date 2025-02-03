Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3 Published 4:51 am Monday, February 3, 2025

When the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Tim Stutzle will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Senators Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 51 18 31 49 Jonathan Marchessault 51 15 24 39 Roman Josi 47 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 51 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 48 14 15 29 Senators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Tim Stützle 52 17 35 52 Drake Batherson 52 15 28 43 Brady Tkachuk 52 20 19 39 Claude Giroux 52 10 25 35 Jake Sanderson 51 4 30 34

Predators vs. Senators Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 133 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville is ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 164 (3.2 per game).

The Predators’ 21.09% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 18th in the league.

The Senators have the NHL’s 22nd-ranked scoring offense (147 total goals, 2.8 per game).

Ottawa has allowed 2.7 goals per game, and 139 total, the sixth-fewest among all league teams.

The Senators have the NHL’s ninth-best power-play conversion rate of 23.26%.

