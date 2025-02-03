Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3
Published 4:51 am Monday, February 3, 2025
When the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Tim Stutzle will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Senators Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, February 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-120)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|51
|18
|31
|49
|Jonathan Marchessault
|51
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|47
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|51
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|48
|14
|15
|29
|Senators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tim Stützle
|52
|17
|35
|52
|Drake Batherson
|52
|15
|28
|43
|Brady Tkachuk
|52
|20
|19
|39
|Claude Giroux
|52
|10
|25
|35
|Jake Sanderson
|51
|4
|30
|34
Predators vs. Senators Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 133 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville is ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 164 (3.2 per game).
- The Predators’ 21.09% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 18th in the league.
- The Senators have the NHL’s 22nd-ranked scoring offense (147 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- Ottawa has allowed 2.7 goals per game, and 139 total, the sixth-fewest among all league teams.
- The Senators have the NHL’s ninth-best power-play conversion rate of 23.26%.
id: