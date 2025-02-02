Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3?
Published 11:52 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
Should you bet on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 48 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 139 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 4-1
Predators vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
