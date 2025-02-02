Wichita State vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 16 Published 8:03 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 1-7 AAC) play the Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC squads at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN Networks.

Wichita State vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sunday, February 16, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Wichita State vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Wichita State Stat Memphis 74.9 Points For 78.8 74.2 Points Against 72.9 45.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 43.6% Opponent Field Goal % 41.5% 30.8% Three Point % 40.1% 35.4% Opponent Three Point % 32.3%

Wichita State’s Top Players

Xavier Bell leads the Shockers, scoring 14.5 points per game.

Justin Hill leads Wichita State with 3.4 assists a game and Quincy Ballard paces the team with 8.5 rebounds per contest.

The Shockers are led by Hill from long distance. He knocks down 1.3 shots from deep per game.

Harlond Beverly leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. Ballard collects 2.0 blocks an outing to pace Wichita State.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty’s strong performances this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 21.6 points per game and 3.6 assists per game.

Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, grabbing 6.5 per game.

Tyrese Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, cashing in 2.5 treys per game.

Memphis’ Haggerty has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and Moussa Cisse is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.

Wichita State Schedule

Memphis Schedule

