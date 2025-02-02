Wichita State vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 16
Published 8:03 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 1-7 AAC) play the Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC squads at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN Networks.
Wichita State vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Wichita, Kansas
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
Wichita State vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|Wichita State
|Stat
|Memphis
|74.9
|Points For
|78.8
|74.2
|Points Against
|72.9
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|43.6%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.5%
|30.8%
|Three Point %
|40.1%
|35.4%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.3%
Wichita State’s Top Players
- Xavier Bell leads the Shockers, scoring 14.5 points per game.
- Justin Hill leads Wichita State with 3.4 assists a game and Quincy Ballard paces the team with 8.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Shockers are led by Hill from long distance. He knocks down 1.3 shots from deep per game.
- Harlond Beverly leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. Ballard collects 2.0 blocks an outing to pace Wichita State.
Memphis’ Top Players
- PJ Haggerty’s strong performances this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 21.6 points per game and 3.6 assists per game.
- Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, grabbing 6.5 per game.
- Tyrese Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, cashing in 2.5 treys per game.
- Memphis’ Haggerty has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and Moussa Cisse is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Charlotte
|–
Dale F. Halton Arena
|2/9/2025
|@ South Florida
|–
Yuengling Center
|2/12/2025
|UTSA
|–
Charles Koch Arena
|2/16/2025
|Memphis
|–
Charles Koch Arena
|2/20/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|–
Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|2/23/2025
|Tulane
|–
Charles Koch Arena
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2025
|Tulsa
|–
FedExForum
|2/9/2025
|Temple
|–
FedExForum
|2/13/2025
|@ South Florida
|–
Yuengling Center
|2/16/2025
|@ Wichita State
|–
Charles Koch Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|–
FedExForum
|2/26/2025
|Rice
|–
FedExForum
