Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live – February 3 Published 7:23 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

Monday’s NHL slate will see the Nashville Predators (18-26-7) square off against the Ottawa Senators (28-20-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference and the Senators are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 51 18 31 49 71 29 F Jonathan Marchessault 51 15 24 39 59 6 D Roman Josi 47 9 26 35 71 23 F Steven Stamkos 51 17 15 32 31 11 F Ryan O’Reilly 48 14 15 29 39 19

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.61 (29th)

2.61 (29th) Goals Allowed: 3.22 (24th)

3.22 (24th) Shots: 30.1 (5th)

30.1 (5th) Shots Allowed: 29.1 (20th)

29.1 (20th) Power Play %: 21.09 (18th)

21.09 (18th) Penalty Kill %: 82.24 (8th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN

9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Senators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Tim Stützle 52 17 35 52 43 15 F Drake Batherson 52 15 28 43 37 17 F Brady Tkachuk 52 20 19 39 37 11 F Claude Giroux 52 10 25 35 44 13 D Jake Sanderson 51 4 30 34 63 39

Senators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.83 (20th)

2.83 (20th) Goals Allowed: 2.67 (6th)

2.67 (6th) Shots: 29.7 (6th)

29.7 (6th) Shots Allowed: 27.3 (10th)

27.3 (10th) Power Play %: 23.26 (9th)

23.26 (9th) Penalty Kill %: 78.81 (17th)

Senators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 3 at Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 4 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 6 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 22 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 26 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 vs. Sharks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 3 at Capitals: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

6:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 5 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 8 vs. Rangers: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 10 vs. Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 13 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 27 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 29 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

id: