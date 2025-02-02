Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 2 Published 1:46 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday’s game that pits the No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores (18-4) against the Ole Miss Rebels (14-6) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Vanderbilt projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Ole Miss. The over/under has been set at 139.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Vanderbilt -3.5

Vanderbilt -3.5 Point total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (to win): Vanderbilt -175, Ole Miss +145

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vanderbilt 73, Ole Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (-3.5)

Vanderbilt (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)

Vanderbilt has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Ole Miss is 12-5-0. The Commodores have hit the over in four games, while Rebels games have gone over eight times. The teams average 164.1 points per game, 24.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Vanderbilt has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 6-3 overall over the past 10 contests. Ole Miss has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores’ +494 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (170th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt averages 36.1 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

Vanderbilt knocks down 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.2 (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 5.8.

The Commodores record 98.4 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while allowing 72.8 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

Vanderbilt has committed 7.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 20.6 (19th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +481 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.1 points per game. They’re putting up 77.7 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and are allowing 53.6 per contest to rank eighth in college basketball.

The 34.1 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 98th in college basketball, 8.5 more than the 25.6 its opponents collect.

Ole Miss knocks down 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 5.6 (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 3.9.

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13 per game (43rd in college basketball) while forcing 20.7 (17th in college basketball).

