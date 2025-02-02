Predators vs. Senators Injury Report Today – February 3 Published 6:41 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

As they prepare for their Monday, February 3 game against the Ottawa Senators (28-20-4) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-26-7) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Noah Gregor C Out Lower Body Jacob Bernard-Docker D Out Ankle Nick Cousins C Out Knee Linus Ullmark G Out Back Nick Jensen D Day-To-Day Undisclosed

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 133 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville ranks 22nd in goals against, conceding 164 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

They have the league’s 29th-ranked goal differential at -31.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators’ 147 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

Ottawa concedes 2.7 goals per game (139 total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

Predators vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-129) Senators (+109) 5.5

