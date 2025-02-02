NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 3 Published 9:26 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

The NBA schedule today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Orlando Magic taking on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 3

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets -4.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 10.0 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 10.0 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)

Over (223.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons -3.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.9 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 5.9 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.0 total projected points)

Over (230.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG

NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Thunder -10.5

Thunder -10.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 12.5 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.2 total projected points)

Over (223.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSWI

FDSOK and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Grizzlies -5.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 10.5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 10.5 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)

Over (232.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)

Over (225.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN

NBCS-CA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)

Over (230.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSIN

KJZZ and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Nuggets -11.5

Nuggets -11.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)

Over (232.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports

ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -4.5

Suns -4.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.0 total projected points)

Over (225.0 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily

KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (216.0 total projected points)

Over (216.0 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

