How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2 Published 3:46 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores (18-4) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (14-6) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 30th in college basketball on offense (77.7 points scored per game) and eighth-best on defense (53.6 points allowed).

With 36.1 rebounds per game, Vanderbilt is 47th in the country. It allows 31.2 rebounds per contest, which ranks 165th in college basketball.

The Rebels are 22nd-best in the nation in assists (17.8 per game) in 2024-25.

With 20.6 forced turnovers per game, Vanderbilt is 19th-best in college basketball. It ranks 47th in college basketball by averaging 13.2 turnovers per contest.

The Rebels make 5.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 231st and 169th, respectively, in college basketball.

Vanderbilt is surrendering 5.8 three-pointers per game (153rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 29.3% three-point percentage (106th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Rebels have attempted 71.7% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 28.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 80.3% of the Rebels’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 19.7% have been 3-pointers.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 30th in the nation on offense (77.7 points scored per game) and eighth-best on defense (53.6 points allowed).

Ole Miss is 98th in the country in rebounds per game (34.1) and fifth-best in rebounds conceded (25.6).

The Rebels are 22nd-best in the country in assists (17.8 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 43rd in college basketball in turnovers committed (13 per game) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (20.7).

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 231st in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.6 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage (31.5%).

In 2024-25 Ole Miss is eighth-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (3.9 per game) and 160th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.3%).

In 2024-25, the Rebels have taken 28.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 71.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 19.7% of the Rebels’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 80.3% have been 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

Commodores Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikayla Blakes 22 22.4 3.1 3.1 2.5 0.3 2.4 Khamil Pierre 21 20.8 10.3 2.2 3.2 0.3 0.1 Iyana Moore 21 14 3 2.6 1 0.2 2.4 Madison Greene 22 8 2.5 1.6 1.3 0 0.8 Jane Nwaba 22 5.5 2.5 1 0.9 0.3 0.6

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 20 12.5 4.7 2.4 3 0.3 1.1 Madison Scott 20 12.2 5.1 4 1 1 0.2 Kennedy Todd-Williams 20 12.2 5.4 3.3 1.5 0.9 1.2 Starr Jacobs 20 11 6.8 1.2 1.7 0.4 0 Kirsten Deans 20 8.6 2.1 2.6 1.1 0.2 1.6

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Mississippi State at 9:00 PM ET

February 16 at Auburn at 4:00 PM ET

February 20 at Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. South Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 2 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 PM ET

February 10 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: