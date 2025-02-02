How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2
Published 3:46 am Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores (18-4) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (14-6) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Rebels are 30th in the nation on offense (77.7 points scored per game) and eighth-best on defense (53.6 points allowed).
- Ole Miss is 98th in the country in rebounds per game (34.1) and fifth-best in rebounds conceded (25.6).
- The Rebels are 22nd-best in the country in assists (17.8 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 43rd in college basketball in turnovers committed (13 per game) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (20.7).
- In 2024-25, the Rebels are 231st in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.6 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage (31.5%).
- In 2024-25 Ole Miss is eighth-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (3.9 per game) and 160th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.3%).
- In 2024-25, the Rebels have taken 28.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 71.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 19.7% of the Rebels’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 80.3% have been 2-pointers.
Vanderbilt’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikayla Blakes
|22
|22.4
|3.1
|3.1
|2.5
|0.3
|2.4
|Khamil Pierre
|21
|20.8
|10.3
|2.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.1
|Iyana Moore
|21
|14
|3
|2.6
|1
|0.2
|2.4
|Madison Greene
|22
|8
|2.5
|1.6
|1.3
|0
|0.8
|Jane Nwaba
|22
|5.5
|2.5
|1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.6
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sira Thienou
|20
|12.5
|4.7
|2.4
|3
|0.3
|1.1
|Madison Scott
|20
|12.2
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|0.2
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|20
|12.2
|5.4
|3.3
|1.5
|0.9
|1.2
|Starr Jacobs
|20
|11
|6.8
|1.2
|1.7
|0.4
|0
|Kirsten Deans
|20
|8.6
|2.1
|2.6
|1.1
|0.2
|1.6
Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET
- February 13 vs. Mississippi State at 9:00 PM ET
- February 16 at Auburn at 4:00 PM ET
- February 20 at Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET
- February 23 vs. South Carolina at 3:00 PM ET
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 2 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 PM ET
- February 10 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET
- February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
