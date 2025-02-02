How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream – February 2
Published 4:41 am Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Rice Owls (11-10, 2-6 AAC) will be trying to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the No. 19 Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1 AAC) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Owls’ opponents have made.
- Memphis is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 38th.
- The Tigers put up 78.4 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.7 the Owls give up.
- Memphis has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Rice Stats Insights
- Rice is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 41st.
- The Owls average just 2.4 fewer points per game (70) than the Tigers allow (72.4).
- Rice has an 11-7 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is averaging 78.6 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (78.1).
- The Tigers are ceding 71.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.1 more points than they’re allowing away from home (70.3).
- In home games, Memphis is sinking 0.8 fewer threes per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (8.3). However, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (38.2%).
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Rice scores 72.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.
- The Owls are giving up fewer points at home (68.5 per game) than away (69).
- Rice sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.1%) than away (36.2%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|W 61-53
|FedExForum
|1/26/2025
|UAB
|W 100-77
|FedExForum
|1/30/2025
|@ Tulane
|W 68-56
|Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/2/2025
|@ Rice
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/5/2025
|Tulsa
|FedExForum
|2/9/2025
|Temple
|–
|FedExForum
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/19/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 75-73
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/25/2025
|Tulane
|L 82-71
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/28/2025
|@ South Florida
|L 69-64
|Yuengling Center
|2/2/2025
|Memphis
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/5/2025
|@ East Carolina
|Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|2/8/2025
|@ Charlotte
|Dale F. Halton Arena
