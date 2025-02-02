How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream – February 2 Published 4:41 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Rice Owls (11-10, 2-6 AAC) will be trying to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the No. 19 Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1 AAC) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Owls’ opponents have made.

Memphis is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 38th.

The Tigers put up 78.4 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.7 the Owls give up.

Memphis has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Rice Stats Insights

Rice is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 41st.

The Owls average just 2.4 fewer points per game (70) than the Tigers allow (72.4).

Rice has an 11-7 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is averaging 78.6 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (78.1).

The Tigers are ceding 71.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.1 more points than they’re allowing away from home (70.3).

In home games, Memphis is sinking 0.8 fewer threes per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (8.3). However, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (38.2%).

Rice Home & Away Comparison

At home, Rice scores 72.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.

The Owls are giving up fewer points at home (68.5 per game) than away (69).

Rice sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.1%) than away (36.2%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/23/2025 Wichita State W 61-53 FedExForum 1/26/2025 UAB W 100-77 FedExForum 1/30/2025 @ Tulane W 68-56 Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse 2/2/2025 @ Rice Watch this game on ESPN+ Tudor Fieldhouse 2/5/2025 Tulsa Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum 2/9/2025 Temple – FedExForum

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/19/2025 @ Florida Atlantic L 75-73 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/25/2025 Tulane L 82-71 Tudor Fieldhouse 1/28/2025 @ South Florida L 69-64 Yuengling Center 2/2/2025 Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ Tudor Fieldhouse 2/5/2025 @ East Carolina Watch this game on ESPN+ Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum 2/8/2025 @ Charlotte Watch this game on ESPN+ Dale F. Halton Arena

