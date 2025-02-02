How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2 Published 4:43 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

AAC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Memphis Tigers playing the Rice Owls.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: