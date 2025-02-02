How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

Published 4:43 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

AAC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Memphis Tigers playing the Rice Owls.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - February 2

How to Watch Memphis vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream – February 2

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 2

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 2

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow