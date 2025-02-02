How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2
Published 4:43 am Sunday, February 2, 2025
AAC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Memphis Tigers playing the Rice Owls.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.
Today’s AAC Games
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
