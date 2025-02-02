How to Pick the Predators vs. Senators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 3 Published 11:46 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

Looking to place some wagers on the upcoming game (Monday at 7:30 PM ET) between the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and predictions for this matchup.

Predators vs. Senators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

A total of 23 Nashville games this season have gone over Monday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

In Ottawa’s 52 games this season, 22 have finished with more goals than Monday’s over/under of 5.5.

The Predators score 2.61 goals per game, compared to the Senators’ average of 2.83, adding up to 0.1 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

This game’s total is 0.4 less than the 5.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -130

The Predators have won 43.8% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-18).

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Nashville has put together an 11-14 record (winning 44.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 56.5% chance to win.

Senators Moneyline: +109

In 23 games as the moneyline underdog, Ottawa has pulled off the upset 11 times.

The Senators have eight victories in games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 16 chances).

Ottawa’s implied probability to win is 47.8% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Ottawa 3

Predators Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 49 points.

Having scored 15 goals and adding 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 51 games.

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 39 points. He’s contributed 26 assists.

In 39 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-21-6) has allowed 106 goals.

Senators Points Leaders

Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle has totaled 35 assists and 17 goals in 52 games, good for 52 points.

Drake Batherson’s 43 points this season, including 15 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Ottawa.

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk has 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) this season.

Linus Ullmark has a record of 12-7-2 in 23 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 550 saves and a .915 save percentage, 11th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators – Home -130 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home – 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home –

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/26/2025 Utah Hockey Club W 3-1 Home -120 1/30/2025 Capitals W 5-4 Home -111 2/1/2025 Wild W 6-0 Home -144 2/3/2025 Predators – Away +109 2/4/2025 Lightning – Away – 2/6/2025 Lightning – Away – 2/8/2025 Panthers – Away –

Nashville vs. Ottawa Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

