How to Pick the Predators vs. Senators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 3
Published 11:46 am Sunday, February 2, 2025
Looking to place some wagers on the upcoming game (Monday at 7:30 PM ET) between the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and predictions for this matchup.
Predators vs. Senators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- A total of 23 Nashville games this season have gone over Monday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.
- In Ottawa’s 52 games this season, 22 have finished with more goals than Monday’s over/under of 5.5.
- The Predators score 2.61 goals per game, compared to the Senators’ average of 2.83, adding up to 0.1 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
- This game’s total is 0.4 less than the 5.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -130
- The Predators have won 43.8% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-18).
- When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Nashville has put together an 11-14 record (winning 44.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 56.5% chance to win.
Senators Moneyline: +109
- In 23 games as the moneyline underdog, Ottawa has pulled off the upset 11 times.
- The Senators have eight victories in games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 16 chances).
- Ottawa’s implied probability to win is 47.8% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Ottawa 3
Predators Points Leaders
- A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 49 points.
- Having scored 15 goals and adding 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 51 games.
- Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 39 points. He’s contributed 26 assists.
- In 39 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-21-6) has allowed 106 goals.
Senators Points Leaders
- Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle has totaled 35 assists and 17 goals in 52 games, good for 52 points.
- Drake Batherson’s 43 points this season, including 15 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Ottawa.
- Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk has 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) this season.
- Linus Ullmark has a record of 12-7-2 in 23 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 550 saves and a .915 save percentage, 11th in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|L 3-1
|Home
|-146
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|L 4-3
|Away
|-125
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|L 3-0
|Away
|-120
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|–
|Home
|-130
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Home
|–
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
Senators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/26/2025
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 3-1
|Home
|-120
|1/30/2025
|Capitals
|W 5-4
|Home
|-111
|2/1/2025
|Wild
|W 6-0
|Home
|-144
|2/3/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+109
|2/4/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|2/6/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Ottawa Game Info
- Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
