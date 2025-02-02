Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Report Today – February 3 Published 5:39 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs (21-25) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, Victor Wembanyama, as they ready for a Monday, February 3 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) at FedExForum. The Grizzlies have listed four injured players. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Grizzlies claimed a 120-119 win over the Rockets. In the victory, Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 24 points.

The Spurs fell in their last matchup 105-103 against the Heat on Saturday. Keldon Johnson’s team-high 19 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4.0 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3.0 Ja Morant PG Day-To-Day Shoulder 20.3 4.2 7.5

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Wembanyama PF Day-To-Day Illness 24.6 10.9 3.7

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

