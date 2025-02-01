Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 5:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 47 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

