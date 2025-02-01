Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 5:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jonathan Marchessault to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Penguins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

In 13 of 50 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 189 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: