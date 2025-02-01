Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 5:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Penguins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 15 of 50 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are conceding 189 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: