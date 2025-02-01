Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 2
Published 7:28 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
The Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Oregon Ducks is one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that has a ranked team in action. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Ohio State 74
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rice Owls vs. No. 19 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 78, Rice 67
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 11.5 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 16 Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 76, Nebraska 71
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 5.3 points
- Pick ATS: Nebraska (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
