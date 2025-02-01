Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 2 Published 7:28 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Oregon Ducks is one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that has a ranked team in action. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Ohio State 74

Illinois 79, Ohio State 74 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5 points

Illinois by 5 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (+6.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Illinois-Ohio State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rice Owls vs. No. 19 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 78, Rice 67

Memphis 78, Rice 67 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 11.5 points

Memphis by 11.5 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-10.5)

Bet on the Rice-Memphis spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Tudor Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 16 Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 76, Nebraska 71

Oregon 76, Nebraska 71 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 5.3 points

Oregon by 5.3 points Pick ATS: Nebraska (+6.5)

Bet on the Oregon-Nebraska spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: