Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 15
Published 8:03 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 2024-25 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Mississippi State
|77.7
|Points For
|79.9
|67.7
|Points Against
|71.2
|44.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.6%
|41.0%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|43.0%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|32.0%
|30.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|35.9%
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels in scoring, racking up 15.2 points per game.
- Jaylen Murray leads Ole Miss with 3.7 assists a game and Malik Dia paces the team with 5.9 rebounds per contest.
- Pedulla knocks down 2.5 treys per game to lead the Rebels.
- Pedulla leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. Dre Davis collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Ole Miss.
Mississippi State’s Top Players
- Josh Hubbard owns the Bulldogs top spot in scoring with 17.6 points per game and also tacks on 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.
- KeShawn Murphy (7.2 rebounds per game) and Cameron Matthews (3.9 assists per game) are the Mississippi State leaders in rebounds and assists.
- Hubbard is tops from three-point range for the Bulldogs, knocking down 3.2 treys per game.
- Matthews tops Mississippi State in steals with 2.6 per game, and Murphy leads the squad in blocks with 1.1 per game.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2025
|Kentucky
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/8/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/12/2025
|@ South Carolina
|–
Colonial Life Arena
|2/15/2025
|Mississippi State
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/22/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
Neville Arena
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2025
|Missouri
|L 88-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/8/2025
|@ Georgia
|–
Stegeman Coliseum
|2/11/2025
|Florida
|–
Humphrey Coliseum
|2/15/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/18/2025
|Texas A&M
|–
Humphrey Coliseum
|2/22/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
Lloyd Noble Center
