Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 15

Published 8:03 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Mississippi State
77.7 Points For 79.9
67.7 Points Against 71.2
44.6% Field Goal % 45.6%
41.0% Opponent Field Goal % 43.0%
34.8% Three Point % 32.0%
30.8% Opponent Three Point % 35.9%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

  • Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels in scoring, racking up 15.2 points per game.
  • Jaylen Murray leads Ole Miss with 3.7 assists a game and Malik Dia paces the team with 5.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Pedulla knocks down 2.5 treys per game to lead the Rebels.
  • Pedulla leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. Dre Davis collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Ole Miss.

Mississippi State’s Top Players

  • Josh Hubbard owns the Bulldogs top spot in scoring with 17.6 points per game and also tacks on 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.
  • KeShawn Murphy (7.2 rebounds per game) and Cameron Matthews (3.9 assists per game) are the Mississippi State leaders in rebounds and assists.
  • Hubbard is tops from three-point range for the Bulldogs, knocking down 3.2 treys per game.
  • Matthews tops Mississippi State in steals with 2.6 per game, and Murphy leads the squad in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2025 Kentucky The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/8/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/12/2025 @ South Carolina Colonial Life Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/15/2025 Mississippi State The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/22/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/26/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2025 Missouri L 88-61 Humphrey Coliseum
2/8/2025 @ Georgia Stegeman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/11/2025 Florida Humphrey Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/15/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/18/2025 Texas A&M Humphrey Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/22/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

id:

