Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 15 Published 8:03 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Mississippi State 77.7 Points For 79.9 67.7 Points Against 71.2 44.6% Field Goal % 45.6% 41.0% Opponent Field Goal % 43.0% 34.8% Three Point % 32.0% 30.8% Opponent Three Point % 35.9%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels in scoring, racking up 15.2 points per game.

Jaylen Murray leads Ole Miss with 3.7 assists a game and Malik Dia paces the team with 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Pedulla knocks down 2.5 treys per game to lead the Rebels.

Pedulla leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. Dre Davis collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Ole Miss.

Mississippi State’s Top Players

Josh Hubbard owns the Bulldogs top spot in scoring with 17.6 points per game and also tacks on 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

KeShawn Murphy (7.2 rebounds per game) and Cameron Matthews (3.9 assists per game) are the Mississippi State leaders in rebounds and assists.

Hubbard is tops from three-point range for the Bulldogs, knocking down 3.2 treys per game.

Matthews tops Mississippi State in steals with 2.6 per game, and Murphy leads the squad in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Mississippi State Schedule

