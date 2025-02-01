NBA Best Bets: Bucks vs. Grizzlies Picks for February 2 Published 11:39 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-20) host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) after winning six straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

To find the best bets you can make on Sunday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 3.5)

Milwaukee has covered the spread 22 times in 46 games.

Memphis has beaten the spread 31 times in 48 games.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Bucks are 15-14.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Grizzlies are 6-5 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (244.5)





Bucks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 244.5 points six times.

The Grizzlies have combined with their opponent to score more than 244.5 points in 17 of 48 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average total of 226.4 in its contests this year, 18.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average total for Memphis’ games this season is 234 points, 10.5 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Bucks are the 22nd-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Grizzlies have scored the most points.

The Bucks are the league’s fourth-ranked scoring defense while the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (+135)

The Bucks have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 24 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Grizzlies have come away with seven wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 20-8, a 71.4% win rate, when it’s favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This season, Memphis has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

