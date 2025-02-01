Memphis vs. Rice Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 2 Published 8:49 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

Sunday’s contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the No. 19 Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1 AAC) squaring off against the Rice Owls (11-10, 2-6 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-67 victory, as our model heavily favors Memphis.

Based on our computer prediction, the Memphis versus Rice matchup has a predicted spread that matches the actual spread (11.5). The two sides are projected to fail to hit the 145.5 total.

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Tudor Fieldhouse Line: Memphis -11.5

Memphis -11.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -690, Rice +480

Memphis vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 78, Rice 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Rice

Pick ATS: Pick Em

Pick Em Pick OU: Under (145.5)

Memphis has an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to Rice, who is 9-10-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 10-11-0 and the Owls are 10-9-0. The teams score an average of 148.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup’s total. Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Rice has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (scoring 78.4 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball while giving up 72.4 per outing to rank 213th in college basketball) and have a +127 scoring differential overall.

Memphis averages 32.5 rebounds per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 31.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Memphis connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.0. It shoots 39.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.9% from long range.

The Tigers rank 150th in college basketball by averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 114th in college basketball, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 14.0 per game (343rd in college basketball) and force 13.4 (53rd in college basketball play).

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls put up 70.0 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (96th in college basketball). They have a +29 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Rice wins the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, 39th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.0.

Rice connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (229th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.6. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.0%.

Rice has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (283rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.5 (336th in college basketball).

