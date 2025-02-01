How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

Published 8:49 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are 21 games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Louisville Cardinals

Auburn Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 14 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Butler Bulldogs at No. 6 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SNY

No. 4 USC Trojans at Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal

No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: The CW

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 California Golden Bears

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Washington Huskies at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Florida State Seminoles

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies

