How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

Published 7:45 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

There are three games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Oregon Ducks.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - February 1

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – February 1

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 1

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow