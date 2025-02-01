How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 2
The Milwaukee Bucks (26-20) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) on February 2, 2025 at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies’ opponents have made.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 24-10 overall.
- The Bucks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Bucks put up 114.6 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.7 the Grizzlies give up.
- Milwaukee has an 18-3 record when scoring more than 115.7 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45%).
- Memphis is 29-10 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 30th.
- The Grizzlies score 11.1 more points per game (123.2) than the Bucks give up (112.1).
- Memphis has put together a 30-8 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 116.7 points per game this year at home, which is 4.4 more points than they’re averaging in road games (112.3).
- Milwaukee allows 108.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 115.7 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 1.4 more threes per game (14.8) than on the road (13.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies put up 123.7 points per game, one more than on the road (122.7). Defensively they allow 111.8 points per game at home, 8.1 less than away (119.9).
- Memphis is conceding fewer points at home (111.8 per game) than on the road (119.9).
- This season the Grizzlies are picking up more assists at home (30.2 per game) than away (28.6).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bobby Portis
|Out
|Personal
|Bobby Portis
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|Khris Middleton
|Probable
|Ankle
|Taurean Prince
|Probable
|Patella
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Probable
|Patella
|Brook Lopez
|Probable
|Back
|Damian Lillard
|Probable
|Groin
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Day-To-Day
|Shoulder