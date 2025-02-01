How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 2 Published 11:54 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-20) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) on February 2, 2025 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSE

ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Grizzlies’ opponents have made.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 24-10 overall.

The Bucks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Bucks put up 114.6 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.7 the Grizzlies give up.

Milwaukee has an 18-3 record when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45%).

Memphis is 29-10 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 30th.

The Grizzlies score 11.1 more points per game (123.2) than the Bucks give up (112.1).

Memphis has put together a 30-8 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 116.7 points per game this year at home, which is 4.4 more points than they’re averaging in road games (112.3).

Milwaukee allows 108.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 115.7 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 1.4 more threes per game (14.8) than on the road (13.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies put up 123.7 points per game, one more than on the road (122.7). Defensively they allow 111.8 points per game at home, 8.1 less than away (119.9).

Memphis is conceding fewer points at home (111.8 per game) than on the road (119.9).

This season the Grizzlies are picking up more assists at home (30.2 per game) than away (28.6).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bobby Portis Out Personal Bobby Portis Day-To-Day Personal Khris Middleton Probable Ankle Taurean Prince Probable Patella Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Patella Brook Lopez Probable Back Damian Lillard Probable Groin

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marcus Smart Out Finger Cam Spencer Out Thumb Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Ja Morant Day-To-Day Shoulder

