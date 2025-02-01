How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1
Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
Eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Missouri Tigers at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns at LSU Tigers
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
