How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 20 Missouri Tigers at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas Longhorns at LSU Tigers

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

