How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1 Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 20 Missouri Tigers at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Texas Longhorns at LSU Tigers

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

