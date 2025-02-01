How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – February 1 Published 4:41 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when taking on the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Rebels’ opponents have hit.

In games Auburn shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 266th.

The Tigers record 84.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 66.5 the Rebels give up.

Auburn has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

This season, Ole Miss has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Rebels are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 53rd.

The Rebels’ 77.5 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 65.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Ole Miss has a 15-4 record when allowing fewer than 84.2 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Auburn scores 87.2 points per game in home games, compared to 77.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Tigers are surrendering 58.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 74.2.

Auburn is sinking 9.7 threes per game, which is 0.9 more than it is averaging on the road (8.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.9% at home and 38.3% in away games.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss is putting up fewer points at home (75.8 per game) than away (76.5).

The Rebels are giving up fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than away (74.5).

Beyond the arc, Ole Miss drains fewer 3-pointers away (8.2 per game) than at home (8.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (33.8%) as well.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/18/2025 @ Georgia W 70-68 Stegeman Coliseum 1/25/2025 Tennessee W 53-51 Neville Arena 1/29/2025 @ LSU W 87-74 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/1/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/4/2025 Oklahoma Neville Arena 2/8/2025 Florida – Neville Arena

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/22/2025 Texas A&M L 63-62 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/25/2025 @ Missouri L 83-75 Mizzou Arena 1/29/2025 Texas W 72-69 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/1/2025 Auburn The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/4/2025 Kentucky The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 @ LSU – Pete Maravich Assembly Center

