How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – February 1
Published 4:41 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when taking on the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Auburn Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Rebels’ opponents have hit.
- In games Auburn shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 266th.
- The Tigers record 84.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 66.5 the Rebels give up.
- Auburn has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- This season, Ole Miss has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 53rd.
- The Rebels’ 77.5 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 65.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Ole Miss has a 15-4 record when allowing fewer than 84.2 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Auburn scores 87.2 points per game in home games, compared to 77.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are surrendering 58.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 74.2.
- Auburn is sinking 9.7 threes per game, which is 0.9 more than it is averaging on the road (8.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.9% at home and 38.3% in away games.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Ole Miss is putting up fewer points at home (75.8 per game) than away (76.5).
- The Rebels are giving up fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than away (74.5).
- Beyond the arc, Ole Miss drains fewer 3-pointers away (8.2 per game) than at home (8.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (33.8%) as well.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Georgia
|W 70-68
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/25/2025
|Tennessee
|W 53-51
|Neville Arena
|1/29/2025
|@ LSU
|W 87-74
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/1/2025
|@ Ole Miss
–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/4/2025
|Oklahoma
–
|Neville Arena
|2/8/2025
|Florida
|–
|Neville Arena
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/22/2025
|Texas A&M
|L 63-62
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/25/2025
|@ Missouri
|L 83-75
|Mizzou Arena
|1/29/2025
|Texas
|W 72-69
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/1/2025
|Auburn
–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/4/2025
|Kentucky
–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/8/2025
|@ LSU
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
