College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 2 Published 8:47 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Memphis Tigers versus the Rice Owls is one of many strong options on Sunday in AAC action. To help you, we’re offering picks against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tulsa +9.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -9.5

Tulane -9.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 2

February 2 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Florida +8 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 6.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -8

Florida Atlantic -8 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 2

February 2 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Memphis -10.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls

Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 11.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 11.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -10.5

Memphis -10.5 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: February 2

February 2 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

