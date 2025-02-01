Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 2 Published 9:16 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-20) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 117 – Bucks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 3.5)

Grizzlies (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-1.1)

Grizzlies (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Grizzlies have a 31-17-0 ATS record this season compared to the 22-24-0 mark of the Bucks.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (15-14) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51.7%) than Memphis (6-5) does as the underdog (54.5%).

Milwaukee’s games have gone over the total 52.2% of the time this season (24 out of 46), less often than Memphis’ games have (32 out of 48).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 24-12, a better record than the Grizzlies have put up (7-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

On offense, the Bucks are putting up 114.6 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 112.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (12th-ranked).

So far this year, Milwaukee is averaging 44.3 boards per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

The Bucks are delivering 25.2 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Milwaukee ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 12.2 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league).

With a 38.5% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks are second-best in the NBA. They rank seventh in the league by making 14.1 treys per contest.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are best in the NBA on offense (123.2 points scored per game) and ranked 23rd on defense (115.7 points conceded).

On the glass, Memphis is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.4 per game). It is 10th in rebounds conceded (43.1 per game).

With 29.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are second-best in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16 per game). However it is fifth-best in forcing them (15.6 per game).

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (14 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

