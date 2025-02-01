Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 2
Published 8:17 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
In college basketball action on Sunday, the Quinnipiac Bobcats versus the Siena Saints is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Siena +6.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Siena Saints
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: West Virginia +5.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Manhattan +2.5 vs. Sacred Heart
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Sacred Heart (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul -4.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: DePaul by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: DePaul (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Robert Morris +2.5 vs. Wright State
- Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials at Wright State Raiders
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Wright State by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wright State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ohio State +6.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: East Tennessee State -2.5 vs. Furman
- Matchup: Furman Paladins at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: East Tennessee State by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: East Tennessee State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Nebraska +6.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-6.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Fairfield +6.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Iona Gaels
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Iona by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack -5.5 vs. Rider
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Rider Broncs
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
