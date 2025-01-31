Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 1 Published 10:24 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-24-8) and the Nashville Predators (18-25-7), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Penguins are 15th (with 50 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th (43 points) in the Western Conference.

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Sidney Crosby 53 16 39 55 51 18 F Rickard Rakell 52 23 19 42 49 10 F Bryan Rust 45 19 20 39 37 13 D Erik Karlsson 53 5 28 33 83 23 F Evgeni Malkin 47 8 25 33 50 16

Penguins Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.89 (18th)

2.89 (18th) Goals Allowed: 3.57 (31st)

3.57 (31st) Shots: 28.4 (16th)

28.4 (16th) Shots Allowed: 30.9 (29th)

30.9 (29th) Power Play %: 26 (6th)

26 (6th) Penalty Kill %: 78.77 (17th)

Penguins’ Upcoming Schedule

February 1 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 4 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 7 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Capitals: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) February 23 vs. Rangers: 3:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

3:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) February 25 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 vs. Bruins: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) March 2 vs. Maple Leafs: 1:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

1:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 4 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 7 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 9 at Wild: 3:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

3:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 11 vs. Golden Knights: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 13 vs. Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 vs. Devils: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) March 18 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 21 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Panthers: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 50 18 31 49 71 28 F Jonathan Marchessault 50 15 24 39 59 6 D Roman Josi 46 9 26 35 71 23 F Steven Stamkos 50 17 15 32 31 11 F Ryan O’Reilly 47 14 15 29 38 19

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.66 (29th)

2.66 (29th) Goals Allowed: 3.22 (24th)

3.22 (24th) Shots: 30.2 (5th)

30.2 (5th) Shots Allowed: 29 (21st)

29 (21st) Power Play %: 21.09 (17th)

21.09 (17th) Penalty Kill %: 81.88 (9th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

