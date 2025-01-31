Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 1
Published 10:24 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
The NHL slate on Saturday includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-24-8) and the Nashville Predators (18-25-7), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Penguins are 15th (with 50 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th (43 points) in the Western Conference.
Penguins vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Sidney Crosby
|53
|16
|39
|55
|51
|18
|F Rickard Rakell
|52
|23
|19
|42
|49
|10
|F Bryan Rust
|45
|19
|20
|39
|37
|13
|D Erik Karlsson
|53
|5
|28
|33
|83
|23
|F Evgeni Malkin
|47
|8
|25
|33
|50
|16
Penguins Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.89 (18th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.57 (31st)
- Shots: 28.4 (16th)
- Shots Allowed: 30.9 (29th)
- Power Play %: 26 (6th)
- Penalty Kill %: 78.77 (17th)
Penguins’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 1 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Capitals: 3:00 PM ET on ABC
- February 23 vs. Rangers: 3:30 PM ET on TNT
- February 25 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 vs. Bruins: 3:00 PM ET on ABC
- March 2 vs. Maple Leafs: 1:00 PM ET on TNT
- March 4 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 9 at Wild: 3:30 PM ET on TNT
- March 11 vs. Golden Knights: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 13 vs. Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 vs. Devils: 3:00 PM ET on ABC
- March 18 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 21 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Panthers: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|50
|18
|31
|49
|71
|28
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|50
|15
|24
|39
|59
|6
|D Roman Josi
|46
|9
|26
|35
|71
|23
|F Steven Stamkos
|50
|17
|15
|32
|31
|11
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|47
|14
|15
|29
|38
|19
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.66 (29th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.22 (24th)
- Shots: 30.2 (5th)
- Shots Allowed: 29 (21st)
- Power Play %: 21.09 (17th)
- Penalty Kill %: 81.88 (9th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
