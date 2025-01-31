Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:04 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
- Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Sabres Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Sabres are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: