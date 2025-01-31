Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:04 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.

Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Sabres are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

