Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:04 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
  • Stamkos has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
  • The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
49 Games 0
32 Points 0
17 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

