Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres meet on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on O’Reilly against the Sabres, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 46 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 17:46 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 23 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in NHL action.
  • The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
46 Games 0
28 Points 0
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

