Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres meet on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a bet on O’Reilly against the Sabres, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 46 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 17:46 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 23 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in NHL action.

The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 46 Games 0 28 Points 0 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

