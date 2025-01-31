Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 45 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.

Josi has 35 points overall, having at least one point in 24 different games.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league play.

The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Sabres have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 45 Games 0 35 Points 0 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

