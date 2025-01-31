Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Josi Prop Insights
- In 45 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.
- Josi has 35 points overall, having at least one point in 24 different games.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Sabres Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league play.
- The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Sabres have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|45
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: