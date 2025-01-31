Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.
  • Josi has 35 points overall, having at least one point in 24 different games.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league play.
  • The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
45 Games 0
35 Points 0
9 Goals 0
26 Assists 0

