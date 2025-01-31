Penguins vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 1 Published 9:41 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

Currently, the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-24-8) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (18-25-7) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, February 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Evgeni Malkin C Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body Juuse Saros G Day-To-Day Illness

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins rank 15th in the league with 153 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Pittsburgh has allowed 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -36.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 133 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 161 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.

Their -28 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Penguins vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-110) Predators (-110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: