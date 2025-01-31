Penguins vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 1
Published 9:41 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
Currently, the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-24-8) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (18-25-7) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, February 1 at 7:00 PM ET.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Evgeni Malkin
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Juuse Saros
|G
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
Penguins vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins rank 15th in the league with 153 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Pittsburgh has allowed 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
- They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -36.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 133 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 161 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.
- Their -28 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Penguins vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6.5
