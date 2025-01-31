January 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Vancouver Canucks versus the Dallas Stars is one of many solid options on Friday’s NHL slate.

Live coverage of all the NHL action on Friday is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch January 31 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Nashville Predators @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Vancouver Canucks @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
St. Louis Blues @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

