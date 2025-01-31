How to Watch the NBA Today, February 1
Published 7:26 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
Today’s NBA slate features nine contests, including the Sacramento Kings versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
We’ve got everything you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – February 1
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
