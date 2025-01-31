Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 17:15 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.
- Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.
- In 16 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 48 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sabres are allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
- The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|48
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
