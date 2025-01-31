Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 17:15 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

In 16 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 48 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sabres are allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.

The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 48 Games 0 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

