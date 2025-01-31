Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 4:32 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 17:15 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 17 games, with 20 points in total.
  • Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.
  • In 16 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 48 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sabres are allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
  • The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
48 Games 0
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

