College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 1 Published 8:47 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

In one of the compelling matchups on the AAC college basketball slate on Saturday, the UTSA Roadrunners and North Texas Mean Green hit the court at UNT Coliseum — continue reading for our ATS predictions.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Charlotte +11.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at UAB Blazers

Charlotte 49ers at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UAB by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -11.5

UAB -11.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Temple Owls

East Carolina Pirates at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 3.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 3.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -2.5

Temple -2.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: UTSA +15.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green

UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 15.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 15.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -15.5

North Texas -15.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: